AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 19 Oregon opens vaccinations to all front-line workers and 16-44-year-olds with underlying conditions – Oregon moves to Phase 1B, Group 7 of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination plan, allowing counties to vaccinate all front-line workers and people with underlying conditions aged 16-44

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509