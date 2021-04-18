Sheffield expected to start as Mariners host the Astros

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Houston Astros (7-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-6)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -104, Astros -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners went 20-20 in division games in 2020. Seattle averaged 7.2 hits per game last season while batting .226 as a team.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health and safety protocols), Robel Garcia: (health and safety protocols), Alex Bregman: (health and safety protocols), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols), Martin Maldonado: (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.