WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
3-1-5
(three, one, five)Hit 5
02-06-15-16-32
(two, six, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000Keno
02-03-08-09-11-16-22-23-26-36-39-42-52-53-59-65-73-74-77-80
(two, three, eight, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, eighty)Match 4
10-12-15-19
(ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $257 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
