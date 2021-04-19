BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GUN STORAGE

SALEM, Ore. — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature, with backers saying it will save lives and opponents contending it could lead to deaths. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 780 words.

CAPITOL BREACH PROUD BOYS

A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. SENT: 590 words.

POLICE LIEUTENANT RETIRES DISCIPLINE

SEATTLE — A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face a recommendation that she be fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home and lied about it. SENT: 360 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

A growing number of companies and labor unions are securing coronavirus vaccines for their workers. By Alexandra Olson. SENT: 970 words.

PUBLIC HEALTH BOOM BUST

Congress has poured tens of billions of dollars into public health since last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. While health officials who have juggled bare-bones budgets for years are grateful for the money, they worry it will soon dry up, just as it did after previous crises such as the Sept. 11 attacks and the SARS and Ebola outbreaks. The health commissioner of Columbus, Ohio, says health officials need funds they “can depend on year after year.” SENT: 1570 words. With AP photos. Abridged version available.

SPORTS

BKC–Gonzaga-Holmgren

SPOKANE, Wash. — Chet Holmgren, the nation’s top overall recruit, announced he is heading to Gonzaga on the same day star guard Jalen Suggs announced he is leaving the Bulldogs after one season to enter the NBA draft. SENT: 320 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS OPEN: All Washington students can be learning in-person Monday.

BRUSH FIRE AUBURN: Fire crews battle brush fire amid hot temperatures, wind