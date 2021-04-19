Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is widely seen as an attempt to stop a medical marijuana initiative. The Republican governor announced the decision Saturday to sign into law the measure backers say is needed because the current process favors urban voters. Opponents say the measure would make it nearly impossible to get initiatives on ballots. The proposed law would require the signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts. Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019 out of concern a federal court could find it unconstitutional and dictate Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee is investigating a rape complaint against an Idaho state lawmaker. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a freshman Republican from Lewiston, denied the allegation. His attorney has called for the ethics investigation to be dismissed, saying the encounter was consensual. In the complaint filed by House Republican leaders on March 17 and released Friday, the accuser told Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Kim Blackburn that she was assaulted after von Ehlinger took her out to dinner and then back to his apartment on the pretext that he’d forgotten something. She said it happened despite the fact that she said “no” and froze.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will veto two bills intended to curb his power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Little made the announcement Friday, with four former governors also voicing support for the decision. Little said the bills violate the state Constitution and threaten the safety and economy of Idaho residents by handcuffing the state’s ability to quickly take action during emergencies like earthquakes, droughts or floods. After Little’s announcement, the House Republican Caucus issued a statement saying the bills made needed updates to outdated emergency power laws. Rep. Megan Blanksma, a Republican from Hammett, chided the governor, saying he was taking the bills personally.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho sheriff says investigators have found what is believed to be the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week and that a suspect has been arrested. The girl’s two older siblings who were also reported missing and last seen months earlier have been found safe. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office first announced Tuesday that they were searching for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. Officials later said all three children were believed to have run away at separate times. Sheriff Donnie Wunder late Thursday announced that investigators found a dead body believed to be that of Taryn.