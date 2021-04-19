Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction, and many residents are fuming about it. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they’re “no longer necessary.” The administrator of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire. But the idea has prompted a flood of angry responses, with many residents calling it vast government overreach.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested four people after declaring a riot on Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires. Demonstrations started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that pulled down police tape intended to keep people away.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state representative has volunteered to step down as a committee chair after being accused of misconduct by another lawmaker. Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, was accused of sexually harassing a colleague on Monday. Witt temporarily removed himself as leader of the House Natural Resources panel. He said he believes he will be exonerated but would not function as committee chair until an investigation was finished. The bipartisan House Committee on Conduct had declined an investigator’s recommendation that the panel require Witt to step down. In a statement, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan slammed the conduct panel’s decision not to order Witt to give up his committee leadership position.