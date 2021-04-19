Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning and want to will do so on Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19. Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A burn pile that got out of control triggered a brush fire that burned up a steep hillside near homes along Green Valley Road between Auburn and Black Diamond. The Department of Natural Resources brought in their helicopter Sunday for water drops because the terrain was difficult to reach. It hasn’t rained in more than a week, and easterly offshore winds boosted the temperatures and kept the humidity low for days. Windy conditions the fire fight a challenge. Fire officials say the region is seeing an early fire season due to the hot weather.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state say a suspected car prowler is dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Spokane Police Department says the incident occurred early Saturday after someone reported a person was in their car and had pointed a gun at them. Police say officers found a person still in the car and armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect and an officer exchanged fire. Authorities did not say if the officer killed the man. Further investigation will include body cameras worn by officers. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No information about the person has been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.