Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored in the 49th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps kicked off the 2021 Cascadia Cup with a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers in the season opener for both teams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets rode a strong first quarter to a 109-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. P.J. Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds after missing three games with an ankle injury, and Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks for the Hornets. Rozier, Washington and Bridges were a combined 15 of 31 from 3-point range as Portland’s seven-game winning streak against the Hornets was halted. Carmelo Anthony had six 3-pointers and 24 points for the Trail Blazers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run home run, six Seattle pitchers combined on a one-hitter and the Mariners beat the depleted Houston Astros 7-2. France followed Mitch Haniger’s two-run triple with a two-run home run to left field in the decisive four-run fifth inning to give the Mariners the series. Seattle has won four of five and has come from behind in six of 10 victories. Haniger and France, who bat first and second in the lineup, also had back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning. France has reached base safely in 14 of 16 games.