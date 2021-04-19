Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS OPEN

All Washington students will be learning in-person Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning will do so on Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19. Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.

BRUSH FIRE-AUBURN

Fire crews battle brush fire amid hot temperatures, wind

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A burn pile that got out of control triggered a brush fire that burned up a steep hillside near homes along Green Valley Road between Auburn and Black Diamond. The Department of Natural Resources brought in their helicopter Sunday for water drops because the terrain was difficult to reach. It hasn’t rained in more than a week, and easterly offshore winds boosted the temperatures and kept the humidity low for days. Windy conditions the fire fight a challenge. Fire officials say the region is seeing an early fire season due to the hot weather.

POLICE SHOOTING-WASHINGTON

Police: Prowler dead after exchanging gunfire with officer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state say a suspected car prowler is dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Spokane Police Department says the incident occurred early Saturday after someone reported a person was in their car and had pointed a gun at them. Police say officers found a person still in the car and armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect and an officer exchanged fire. Authorities did not say if the officer killed the man. Further investigation will include body cameras worn by officers. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No information about the person has been released.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS-

Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.

EYMAN-LEGAL COSTS RULING

Eyman ordered to pay $2.9M for Washington AG’s legal costs

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay nearly $2.9 million to cover the legal costs of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations. The Seattle Times reports Thurston County Superior Court James Dixon judge ruled Friday, giving Ferguson a near total victory in the case. That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious” and which Eyman used to enrich himself. In response to the newspaper’s request for comment Friday, Eyman forwarded a fundraising email calling Ferguson a cowardly bully.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PROVIDER PPE

Inslee signs measure addressing health provider PPE costs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that requires health benefit plans to reimburse health care providers a set amount for personal protective equipment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Some providers in the state, including dentists, have been billing insurance for the extra protective equipment they’ve had to use during the pandemic. But not all insurers cover the fee, which means the extra cost falls to patients. The new law requires that providers who bill insurance for protective gear as a separate expense to be reimbursed $6.57 per in-person patient encounter. The measure takes effect immediately and will end when the pandemic does.

AP-US-PORTLAND-POLICE-SHOOTING

Riot declared in Portland protests after police kill man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested four people after declaring a riot on Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires. Demonstrations started earlier in the day in a park after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis said police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that pulled down police tape intended to keep people away.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-MASK-RULE

As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction, and many residents are fuming about it. A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they’re “no longer necessary.” The administrator of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire. But the idea has prompted a flood of angry responses, with many residents calling it vast government overreach.

AP-US-BOEING-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit over Indonesia 737 crash claims autothrottle problem

SEATTLE (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the January crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board. The Seattle Times reports that the lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of 16 families of crash victims cites a list of previous incidents involving 737 autothrottle system malfunctions. The lawsuit also says that history suggests the system should have been redesigned. Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the loved ones of crash victims and said it would be inappropriate to comment further while it’s helping in the crash investigation.

CYBERSECURITY-FEDERAL HACK-MICROSOFT

SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat

BOSTON (AP) — The sprawling hacking campaign came to be known as SolarWinds, for the company whose software update was seeded by Russian intelligence agents with malware to penetrate government and private networks. Yet it was Microsoft whose code the cyber spies persistently abused in the campaign’s second stage as they rifled through emails and vital files of high-value targets and hopped undetected among victim networks. And that has put the world’s third-most valuable company in the hot seat. Lawmakers are insisting that Microsoft swiftly upgrade security to what they believe it should have provided in the first place, and do it without fleecing taxpayers.