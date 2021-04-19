AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Apr. 19.

Monday, Apr. 19 Oregon opens vaccinations to all front-line workers and 16-44-year-olds with underlying conditions – Oregon moves to Phase 1B, Group 7 of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination plan, allowing counties to vaccinate all front-line workers and people with underlying conditions aged 16-44

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509

Tuesday, Apr. 20 10:00 AM Braided River Campaign call for a ‘green working waterfront’ in Portland Harbor – North Portland residents and organizers with the Braided River Campaign hold a press conference to call for a Green Working Waterfront in Portland Harbor. Speakers include Portland Audubon’s Bob Sallinger, Portland Harbor Community Advisory Group’s Michael Pouncil, Pacific Coast Coalition for Seafarers’s Jessie Braverman, and Portland Harbor Community Coalition’s Jeri Jimenez and Cassie Cohen

Location: USACE Portland Terminal 2, 3556 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandharborcag.info

Contacts: Elijah Cetas, Braided River Campaign, er.cetas@gmail.com