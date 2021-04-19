Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 4:10 p.m.

LEGISLATURE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS

The Oregon House on Monday approved a bill that would extend the notice period to homeless individuals before local government agency’s remove an encampment from 24 hours to 72 hours. By Sara Cline. SENT: 560 words.

GUN STORAGE

SALEM, Ore. — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature, with backers saying it will save lives and opponents contending it could lead to deaths. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 780 words.

IN BRIEF

WILDFIRE CENTRAL OREGON: 2 structures destroyed in south central Oregon wildfire.

TEXTILE FACTORY FIRE: Fire causes partial roof collapse at textile factory.

POLICE OFFICER DEATH: Deputy dies from shooting injuries sustained on duty in 1980.

MOTORCYCLE DEATH RACING: Police: Motorcyclist killed may have been street racing.

The AP-Portland, Ore.