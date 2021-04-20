Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department is investigating a rape allegation made against an Idaho lawmaker. Police spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed Monday that the department has an open investigation into the allegations made by a legislative staffer against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston. Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations, saying the encounter in March was consensual. A legislative ethics committee announced last week that its members unanimously found probable cause to hold a public hearing on the matter. Williams says detectives work closely with FACES of Hope, a support center for sexual assault victims, on these types of investigations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate has failed to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate failed by one vote Monday to get the two-thirds threshold needed. Little had vetoed the bill Friday and said he planned to veto a similar House bill. Supporters of the measures said the governor has too much power during emergencies. Opponents said the Legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis. The Senate’s failure to override the veto is a blow to legislative leaders who made curbing the governor’s emergency power a priority this session.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill legalizing the production and transportation of hemp with up to 0.3% of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high. The Republican governor signed the bill Friday that makes Idaho the last state to do so. However, the new law does not allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC. Backers say the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, which is seen by many as a health aid. Hemp products with low amounts of THC are not considered intoxicating.

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the man who had gone fishing alone died Saturday, two days after he was attacked by the bear in a forest several miles north of the park gateway town of West Yellowstone. The bear was shot and killed last Friday after charging a group of game wardens and others investigating the attack. Officials say they are confident that the bear they killed is the one that attacked. Officials say the male bear was probably defending a nearby moose carcass.