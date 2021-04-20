Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some people in a small crowd calling for the abolition of police broke windows as they marched in Portland on Monday night, hours after authorities said that a man who was fatally shot by an officer in a city park last week had an orange-tipped replica gun. The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter late Monday it had made two arrests after declaring the assembly of about 80 people unlawful. Windows were broken at several businesses. The protest followed the police killing Friday of Robert Douglas Delgado, who had reportedly been acting like a cowboy and doing “quick-draws” with what appeared to be a handgun in Lents Park.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature. Backers say it will save lives but opponents counter it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis. Hundreds of people have testified about the Oregon measure, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony. The debate in Oregon over guns mirrors similar discussions being held nationwide.

NEW YORK (AP) — A debate about whether to set marijuana policy based on potency is spreading as more states legalize cannabis. Under a law signed last month, New York will tax recreational marijuana based on its amount of THC. That’s the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. Illinois imposed a potency-related tax when recreational pot sales began last year. Vermont is limiting THC content when its legal market opens as soon as next year. Supporters say such measures will protect public health. Opponents argue that THC limits could drive people to buy illegally and amount to beginning a ban on pot again.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A volunteer medic who was hit in the chest with a tear gas canister fired by a federal officer during racial injustice protests in Portland, Oregon, last summer has sued U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and agents. The lawsuit filed in federal court Monday says Nate Cohen had just doused a tear gas canister that had landed next to journalists and legal observers on July 26 when he was hit directly above the heart by a canister. Tear gas canisters aren’t meant to be used as an impact weapon, which can cause serious injury or death. The Department of Homeland Security says it cannot comment on pending litigation.