Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has confirmed that two underground structures at the decommissioned Hanford nuclear reservation in Washington state have been stabilized after they were deemed at risk of collapsing and spreading radioactive contamination into the air. Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that a federal study in 2020 found that three underground structures where plutonium-contaminated liquids were stored posed a high risk of collapse and contamination. Central Plateau Cleanup Co. President Scott Sax told employees that the structures were filled with concrete-like grout to prevent them from collapsing. The work was done by White Shield Inc. of Pasco under a contract originally valued at about $4 million.

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has dismissed a petition to recall the Seattle School Board. A group of parents had accused the board of failing to adequately plan for students’ return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Mafé Rajul heard from the petitioners on Friday and dismissed the petition Monday. Rajul said she was sympathetic with the parents’ concerns but said the board did not make its decisions in an arbitrary or unreasonable manner. The plaintiffs had also accused the board of failed oversight resulting in reduced outdoor play space; lack of protection of student data and privacy during remote learning.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face possibly being fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home then lied about it. The findings released by the Office of Police Accountability on Friday determined that former Lt. Sina Ebinger was dishonest, used her position as a police officer for personal gain and acted unprofessionally. A Seattle Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Ebinger no longer works for the department. A request for comment made by the Seattle Times to a cell phone registered to Ebinger was not returned.

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning and want to will do so on Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19. Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.