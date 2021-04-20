Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, third baseman Dylan Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 4-3 in a matchup of early season division leaders. Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games. It came on the strength of a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May and a strong start by Justus Sheffield. José Marmolejos got Seattle started with a two-run shot in the first inning that barely cleared the wall in right field.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit announced Monday he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs. Also Monday, star guard Jalen Suggs announced he was leaving Gonzaga after one season for the NBA. Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown. Holmgren has the skills of a guard in a 7-foot-1 frame and he has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NFL quarterback and N.C. State University alumnus Russell Wilson will return to the school this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies. A news release from the university on Monday said Wilson will attend two in-person ceremonies scheduled on May 14 and 15. Both ceremonies will also be streamed live. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the university in 2010. He led the Wolfpack to two bowl games and became one of the top passers in school history. Wilson was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks and has started every game since he joined the NFL in 2012.

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for newly signed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith. Sheriff James Pohlmann said in a post on his agency’s Facebook page that deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette. Detectives identified the suspect as the 31-year-old Smith and took out a warrant for second degree battery. The Seahawks say they are aware of the situation. The team had no further comment.