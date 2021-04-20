ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

03-27-30-36-42

(three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $936,000

Mega Millions

06-23-43-49-52, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

(six, twenty-three, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $257 million

Pick 3 Day

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Pick 3 Night

8-1-7

(eight, one, seven)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-0-1

(seven, five, zero, one)

Pick 4 Night

1-2-9-2

(one, two, nine, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $90 million