AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 20 2:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds COVID-19 media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds, Idaho state epidemiologist Dr Christine Hahn and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr Christopher Ball

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Niki Forbing-Orr, Niki.Forbing-Orr@dhw.idaho.gov, before 2pm Tuesday. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist * The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e0b17a3acd5ed2e56a0ccc90463d67887

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 21 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Michael Bennett and GOP Sen. Mike Crapo discuss cancer early detection (virtual) – ‘Seizing the Transformative Opportunity of Multi-cancer Early Detection’ Information Technology and Innovation Foundation webinar, with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Access and Quality of Care Policy Principal Anna Howard, and Prevent Cancer Foundation President Jody Hoyos, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Chief Science Officer Lynn Matrisian, and GRAIL Chief Medical Officer Joshua Ofman

Weblinks: http://www.itif.org, https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: Sintia Radu, ITIF, sradu@itif.org, 1 202 626 5744

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 21 – Thursday, Apr. 22 4:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education regular Board meeting

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591