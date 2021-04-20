Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — Voters will get the chance to decide whether lawmakers in the part-time Idaho Legislature will be able to call special sessions, a power currently limited to governors. The House voted 54-15 on Tuesday to clear the two-thirds threshold needed for proposed constitutional amendments. The resolution has already passed the Senate. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 520 words.

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE COMPLAINT

BOISE — When rape allegations surfaced against a Republican state lawmaker in deep-red Idaho, some rushed to support him — in part by publicly releasing the name his accuser. Another lawmaker, an attorney and some far-right blogs all released the alleged victim’s name in disparaging social media posts or in newsletters, some of them also including her photograph and details about her personal life. Now victim advocates are warning that publicly identifying alleged sexual assault victims without their consent makes it less likely that other women will be willing to report a crime if they are assaulted. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m.

FETAL HEARTBEAT-ABORTION BAN

BOISE — A Senate panel on Tuesday advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison, and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 580 words.

SEX EDUCATION-ARIZONA

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline Tuesday to sign or veto legislation revamping the state’s sex education laws to make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues. By Bob Christie. SENT: 530 words.