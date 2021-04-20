Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-SHOOTING

Portland police make 2 arrests amid protest vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some people in a small crowd calling for the abolition of police broke windows as they marched in Portland on Monday night, hours after authorities said that a man who was fatally shot by an officer in a city park last week had an orange-tipped replica gun. The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter late Monday it had made two arrests after declaring the assembly of about 80 people unlawful. Windows were broken at several businesses. The protest followed the police killing Friday of Robert Douglas Delgado, who had reportedly been acting like a cowboy and doing “quick-draws” with what appeared to be a handgun in Lents Park.

AP-US-GUN-STORAGE

Oregon gun storage law would be among the toughest in the US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed gun storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S. is headed for a vote in the Oregon Legislature. Backers say it will save lives but opponents counter it could lead to deaths. Meanwhile, in Colorado, a less sweeping gun storage bill was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis. Hundreds of people have testified about the Oregon measure, mostly in writing because there wasn’t enough time to take all the oral testimony. The debate in Oregon over guns mirrors similar discussions being held nationwide.

AP-US-REGULATING-POT-POTENCY

Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes

NEW YORK (AP) — A debate about whether to set marijuana policy based on potency is spreading as more states legalize cannabis. Under a law signed last month, New York will tax recreational marijuana based on its amount of THC. That’s the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. Illinois imposed a potency-related tax when recreational pot sales began last year. Vermont is limiting THC content when its legal market opens as soon as next year. Supporters say such measures will protect public health. Opponents argue that THC limits could drive people to buy illegally and amount to beginning a ban on pot again.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LAWSUIT-MEDIC

Volunteer medic hit by tear gas canister sues federal agents

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A volunteer medic who was hit in the chest with a tear gas canister fired by a federal officer during racial injustice protests in Portland, Oregon, last summer has sued U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials and agents. The lawsuit filed in federal court Monday says Nate Cohen had just doused a tear gas canister that had landed next to journalists and legal observers on July 26 when he was hit directly above the heart by a canister. Tear gas canisters aren’t meant to be used as an impact weapon, which can cause serious injury or death. The Department of Homeland Security says it cannot comment on pending litigation.

LEGISLATURE-HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS

Oregon House passes bill extending homeless camp notice

The Oregon House on Monday approved a bill that would extend the notice period to homeless individuals before local government agency’s remove an encampment from 24 hours to 72 hours. In addition, the measure would increase the time a municipality would be required to store unclaimed personal property removed from a site from 30 days to 90 days. House Bill 3124 passed by a vote of 39-16 and now moves to the Senate.

WILDFIRE-CENTRAL OREGON

2 structures destroyed in south central Oregon wildfire

BEATTY, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in south central Oregon has destroyed two structures. The Herald and News reported Monday that firefighters had made significant progress on the Ponina Fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon. It was burning Monday northeast of Klamath Falls near Beatty. As of Monday morning, the fire was estimated at 1,400 acres and 10% containment. The fire’s cause is under investigation. It was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Area residents, who were told to evacuate as the fire grew Sunday night, were able to return Monday. However, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office noted people should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

POLICE OFFICER DEATH

Deputy dies from shooting injuries sustained on duty in 1980

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A former Douglas County sheriff’s deputy has died more than 40 years after he was shot while working. Sheriff John Hanlin says retired Deputy Stanley “Allen” Burdic’s death was directly related to those injuries. The World reports Hanlin announced over the weekend that Burdic died March 11. On Aug. 12, 1980, Burdic responded to a reported shooting at the Nutshell Tavern in Myrtle Creek. Hours later, Burdic located the suspect, Jack Flack, at a gravel turnout where Flack shot Buric twice before stealing Burdic’s patrol car, running over his legs while fleeing. His family said he suffered extreme pain for much of his life. Flack was later sentenced to 40 years in prison.

MOTORCYCLE DEATH-RACING

Police: Motorcyclist killed may have been street racing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say drivers involved in a fatal crash in North Portland may have been involved in illegal street racing. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a motorcyclist who police have not yet identified was killed in the crash early Monday. Police say officers responded to just before 1 a.m. Monday to North Marine Drive. Police say about 350 people were in that area for an illegal street racing event at the same time. Nineteen-year-old Raphael Andres Orozco of Portland was driving a Mercedes sedan when the two vehicles collided, police said, and he was cited for reckless driving. Investigators believe speed was likely a factor.