Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Judge dismisses petition to recall Seattle School Board

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has dismissed a petition to recall the Seattle School Board. A group of parents had accused the board of failing to adequately plan for students’ return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Mafé Rajul heard from the petitioners on Friday and dismissed the petition Monday. Rajul said she was sympathetic with the parents’ concerns but said the board did not make its decisions in an arbitrary or unreasonable manner. The plaintiffs had also accused the board of failed oversight resulting in reduced outdoor play space; lack of protection of student data and privacy during remote learning.

Seattle police lieutenant retires rather than face firing

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face possibly being fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home then lied about it. The findings released by the Office of Police Accountability on Friday determined that former Lt. Sina Ebinger was dishonest, used her position as a police officer for personal gain and acted unprofessionally. A Seattle Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Ebinger no longer works for the department. A request for comment made by the Seattle Times to a cell phone registered to Ebinger was not returned.

All Washington students can be learning in-person Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning and want to will do so on Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19. Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.

Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes

NEW YORK (AP) — A debate about whether to set marijuana policy based on potency is spreading as more states legalize cannabis. Under a law signed last month, New York will tax recreational marijuana based on its amount of THC. That’s the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. Illinois imposed a potency-related tax when recreational pot sales began last year. Vermont is limiting THC content when its legal market opens as soon as next year. Supporters say such measures will protect public health. Opponents argue that THC limits could drive people to buy illegally and amount to beginning a ban on pot again.

Fire crews battle brush fire amid hot temperatures, wind

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A burn pile that got out of control triggered a brush fire that burned up a steep hillside near homes along Green Valley Road between Auburn and Black Diamond. The Department of Natural Resources brought in their helicopter Sunday for water drops because the terrain was difficult to reach. It hasn’t rained in more than a week, and easterly offshore winds boosted the temperatures and kept the humidity low for days. Windy conditions the fire fight a challenge. Fire officials say the region is seeing an early fire season due to the hot weather.

Police: Prowler dead after exchanging gunfire with officer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state say a suspected car prowler is dead after exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Spokane Police Department says the incident occurred early Saturday after someone reported a person was in their car and had pointed a gun at them. Police say officers found a person still in the car and armed with a firearm. Police say the suspect and an officer exchanged fire. Authorities did not say if the officer killed the man. Further investigation will include body cameras worn by officers. Police say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. No information about the person has been released.

Police ask for help identifying Portland, Oregon, rioters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who smashed windows, burglarized businesses and set fires during demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, caused significant damage, and authorities urged businesses to review security video to help police apprehend more rioters. Police say they are aware of plans for more demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city Saturday night. Police say they have arrested four people so far after declaring a riot Friday night during demonstrations after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun.

Billions spent on coronavirus fight, but what happens next?

Congress has poured tens of billions of dollars into public health since last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. While health officials who have juggled bare-bones budgets for years are grateful for the money, they worry it will soon dry up, just as it did after previous crises such as the Sept. 11 attacks and the SARS and Ebola outbreaks. The health commissioner of Columbus, Ohio, says health officials need funds they “can depend on year after year.” Meanwhile, health officials continue to cope with an exodus from the field amid political pressure and exhaustion that means 1 in 6 Americans lost their local health department leader.

Eyman ordered to pay $2.9M for Washington AG’s legal costs

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay nearly $2.9 million to cover the legal costs of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations. The Seattle Times reports Thurston County Superior Court James Dixon judge ruled Friday, giving Ferguson a near total victory in the case. That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious” and which Eyman used to enrich himself. In response to the newspaper’s request for comment Friday, Eyman forwarded a fundraising email calling Ferguson a cowardly bully.

Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

A federal judge has ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded Monday that the two men are dangerous and won’t abide by release conditions. The judge says Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren’t armed and didn’t assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.