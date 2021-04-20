Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:08 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency in the city to address potential protests following the verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

GEORGE FLOYD OFFICER TRIAL REACTION

MINNEAPOLIS — Crowds nationwide reacted with jubilation Tuesday but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd. By Aaron Morrison and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

LAWMAKER SEXUAL HARASSMENT

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state lawmaker says she was subjected to sexual harassment and pressured to take part in a “quid-pro-quo” arrangement by longtime Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie. SENT: 550 words.

OBIT OREGON CONGRESSWOMAN

Elizabeth Furse, who represented northwestern Oregon in Congress for three terms in the 1990s, has died from complications related to a fall, her former husband said. She was 84 and died Sunday, said John Platt. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND SHOOTING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some people in a small crowd calling for the abolition of police broke windows as they marched in Portland on Monday night, hours after authorities said that a man who was fatally shot by an officer in a city park last week had an orange-tipped replica gun. SENT: 410 words.

CATTLE DEATHS MUTILATION

PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Cattle in central Oregon are again showing up dead under strange circumstances. SENT: 330 words.

ACLU ARREST LAWSUIT

ASHLAND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is suing the city of Ashland, Oregon, for $2 million over the arrest of a Latino man who was handcuffed to the floor of a jail cell. SENT: 550 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE OPEN CARRY BAN

People would be prohibited from openly carrying guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near permitted public demonstrations across the state under a measure approved Tuesday by the Washington Legislature.

SPORTS

BKN—NUGGETS RIVERS

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday. SENT: 230 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

OREGON LEGISLATURE CORONAVIRUS: Oregon House sessions canceled because of COVID-19 case

