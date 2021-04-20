AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 20.

Tuesday, Apr. 20 9:30 AM Washington Public Disclosure Commission meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: WA Public Disclosure Commission, pdc@pdc.wa.gov, 1 360 753 1111

https://www.youtube.com/user/WASTPDC/live.

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 20 1:00 PM King County Council votes to send Best Starts for Kids levy renewal to voters (virtual) – King County Council votes to on legislation to renew the Best Starts for Kids levy for another six years, pending approval by voters on the 3 Aug primary ballot

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

Wednesday, Apr. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Wednesday, Apr. 21 12:15 PM BPC discussion on ‘Modernizing Congress’ with bipartisan Reps. Derek Kilmer and William Timmons (virtual) – ‘Modernizing Congress: Progress and Prospects’ Bipartisan Policy Center webinar, with House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress Chair Derek Kilmer and Vice Chair William Timmons discussing the committee’s successes in the 116th Congress and potential areas where the committee will focus its attention in the 117th.

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC events, events@bipartisanpolicy.org

Thursday, Apr. 22 10:00 AM AEI discussion with Dem Rep. Adam Smith on the defense budget (virtual) – American Enterprise Institute hosts online discussion with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on priorities for the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #ChairmanSmithatAEI

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829