Denver plays Portland following Jokic’s 47-point game

Denver Nuggets (37-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Nikola Jokic scored 47 points in the Nuggets’ 139-137 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

The Trail Blazers are 4-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.8 rebounds. Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.7 boards.

The Nuggets are 7-1 against the rest of their division. Denver averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 21-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 111-106 in the last meeting on Feb. 23. Jokic led Denver with 41 points, and Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 23.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.0 rebounds and averages 26.4 points. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, seven steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee injury management), Damian Lillard: out (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Monte Morris: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.