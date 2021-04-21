Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When rape allegations surfaced against a Republican state lawmaker in deep-red Idaho, some rushed to support him — in part by publicly releasing the name of his accuser. Another lawmaker, some far-right blogs and others publicly released the name, with some including her photograph and details about her life. The move has victim advocates warning that identifying accusers without their consent makes it less likely that other women will be willing to file a report. The allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston were made public when a legislative ethics committee released a copy of the complaint that was redacted to remove the name. He has denied the allegations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Senate committee has approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill about 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho. The agriculture industry-backed bill approved Tuesday includes additional changes intended to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they’re attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves. About 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho in each of the past two years.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison, and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. It passed the Republican-led committee Tuesday and goes to the full Senate. It has already cleared the House. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency. What passed was a revised version that eliminates wording that could have led to the prosecution of health care providers for performing any abortion.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers have set aside areas in seven states as habitat that’s critical to the survival of a rare songbird that migrates each year from Central and South America to breeding grounds in Mexico and the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday made final the habitat designation for the western yellow-billed cuckoo. It covers about 467 square miles along hundreds of miles of rivers and streams. Most breeding in the U.S. occurs in Arizona and New Mexico, but the habitat designation also includes portions of California, Colorado, Utah, Texas and Idaho.