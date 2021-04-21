Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Many Americans reacted with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd. Cheers erupted from Floyd’s family members as the judge read the verdict Tuesday, and a vigil at the site of Floyd’s death last May gave way to celebration. The joy and relief stood in stark contrast to the anger and sometimes violent protests that engulfed the country following Floyd’s death. But the elation was tinged with wariness and worry that while justice was delivered for one Black person on this day, it would not be enough by itself.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Elizabeth Furse, who represented northwestern Oregon in Congress for three terms in the 1990s, has died. Her husband John Platt says she suffered from complications after she fell. Furse was 84 and died on Sunday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Furse championed Native American rights and helped five Oregon tribes regain federal recognition. She also worked to advance the rights of women, children and farm workers and advocated for peace and nuclear disarmament. The Democrat was elected in 1992 to the U.S. House representing Oregon’s 1st District without ever having held elected office. She was later the founding director of Portland State University’s Institute for Tribal Government.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House of Representatives canceled all floor sessions for the rest of the week on Tuesday after someone at the Capitol was diagnosed with COVID-19 and may have exposed people in the chamber. House Speaker Tina Kotek formally made the announcement at the rostrum to the mostly empty House, opening Tuesday’s session and then adjourning it 30 seconds later with a bang of the gavel. It was the third time a potential COVID-19 exposure has impacted House floor sessions.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency in the city to address potential protests following the verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. In addition, Wheeler said Tuesday that State Police and the National Guard are on standby and will be called in if necessary. Under the state of the emergency order, the mayor is allowed to implement a curfew, close streets or buildings. The 24-hour order can be extended, if Wheeler deems it to be necessary. Late Tuesday afternoon a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.