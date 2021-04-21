Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — The Northwest Clean Air Agency has issued a violation notice against the Shell Puget Sound Refinery for the release of emissions in August and September. The refinery may face a penalty because of the incidents. They impacted the surrounding community including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The notice said two flaring events exceeded allowable, visible emissions for more than 5 minutes. The first was on Aug. 19, and the second on Sept. 29. The agency received 12 complaints and verified the presence of odors following the September incident. The refinery has until April 28 to respond. The agency will then decide whether to impose a penalty.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using, or attempting to use, excessive force. The bill, which was prompted by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests last year, now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Under the bill, officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used, or attempted to be used, by another officer and they’re in a position to do so. It would also require police to report wrongdoing by another officer to that officer’s supervisor, including criminal acts or violations of professional standards, and it would forbid retaliation against police who intervene or report wrongdoing.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The measure prohibits people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

UNDATED (AP) — City Councilmembers in Auburn, Washington, have adopted an ordinance that would allow police to issue criminal trespass citations and impose fines on homeless people who repeatedly refuse offers of shelter or services. KOMO reports the measure was approved by a 4-3 Monday vote as some council members insisted that threats of incarceration would not help those experiencing homelessness. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said the intent of the ordinance was not to jail offenders or saddle them with fines they cannot pay but to give them the impetus to find lodging.