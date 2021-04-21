Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. The matchup between early-season division leaders was an entertaining pitchers’ duel with Urías getting the better of Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning. Urías was outstanding, painting edges with a fastball in the mid 90s. Seattle’s lone hit was Mitch Haniger’s slow infield single with two outs in the third inning. Victor González and Kenley Jansen completed the one-hitter. The Dodgers had just two hits.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George had 33 points, including two free throws with 4.8 seconds left that gave the Los Angeles Clippers a 113-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. George also had 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, playing without Kawhi Leonard. It was the Clippers’ sixth straight win over the Blazers. CJ McCollum had 28 points but missed a pullup jumper at the final buzzer for Portland, which didn’t have Damian Lillard for the game.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch missed the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament last summer in a bubble in Utah because of a knee injury. She also missed the league’s fall series back in local markets last fall. She’s back this year, playing in a preseason version of the Challenge Cup for the Thorns, who face Cascadia rival OL Reign on Wednesday night. The Thorns won the first two matches of the tournament.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NFL quarterback and N.C. State University alumnus Russell Wilson will return to the school this spring as a commencement speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremonies. A news release from the university on Monday said Wilson will attend two in-person ceremonies scheduled on May 14 and 15. Both ceremonies will also be streamed live. Wilson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the university in 2010. He led the Wolfpack to two bowl games and became one of the top passers in school history. Wilson was drafted to the Seattle Seahawks and has started every game since he joined the NFL in 2012.