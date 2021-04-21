ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
01-27-30-33-41
(one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000Lotto America
04-41-42-44-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 4
(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.11 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $277 millionPick 3 Day
6-5-7
(six, five, seven)Pick 3 Night
2-8-4
(two, eight, four)Pick 4 Day
4-4-5-4
(four, four, five, four)Pick 4 Night
9-6-2-8
(nine, six, two, eight)Powerball
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $90 millionWeekly Grand
11-22-24-30-32
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)
