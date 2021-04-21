ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-27-30-33-41

(one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

Lotto America

04-41-42-44-45, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 4

(four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: eight; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.11 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

Pick 3 Day

6-5-7

(six, five, seven)

Pick 3 Night

2-8-4

(two, eight, four)

Pick 4 Day

4-4-5-4

(four, four, five, four)

Pick 4 Night

9-6-2-8

(nine, six, two, eight)

Powerball

21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

Weekly Grand

11-22-24-30-32

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two)