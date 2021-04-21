Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Supporters of lawmaker in rape complaint name his accuser

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When rape allegations surfaced against a Republican state lawmaker in deep-red Idaho, some rushed to support him — in part by publicly releasing the name of his accuser. Another lawmaker, some far-right blogs and others publicly released the name, with some including her photograph and details about her life. The move has victim advocates warning that identifying accusers without their consent makes it less likely that other women will be willing to file a report. The allegations against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston were made public when a legislative ethics committee released a copy of the complaint that was redacted to remove the name. He has denied the allegations.

WOLF KILLING-IDAHO

Legislation aims to kill 90% of wolves roaming Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Senate committee has approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill about 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho. The agriculture industry-backed bill approved Tuesday includes additional changes intended to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they’re attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves. About 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho in each of the past two years.

FETAL HEARTBEAT-ABORTION BAN

New version of Idaho ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison, and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. It passed the Republican-led committee Tuesday and goes to the full Senate. It has already cleared the House. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency. What passed was a revised version that eliminates wording that could have led to the prosecution of health care providers for performing any abortion.

RARE SONGBIRD

US sets aside habitat critical for survival of rare songbird

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers have set aside areas in seven states as habitat that’s critical to the survival of a rare songbird that migrates each year from Central and South America to breeding grounds in Mexico and the United States. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made final the habitat designation for the western yellow-billed cuckoo on Tuesday. It covers about 467 square miles along hundreds of miles of rivers and streams. Most breeding in the U.S. occurs in Arizona and New Mexico, but the habitat designation also includes portions of California, Colorado, Utah, Texas and Idaho.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Voters to decide if lawmakers can call special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Voters will get the chance to decide whether lawmakers in the part-time Idaho Legislature will be able to call special sessions, a power currently limited to governors. The House voted 54-15 on Tuesday to clear the two-thirds threshold needed for proposed constitutional amendments. The resolution has already passed the Senate. The measure will go before voters in November 2022, needing a simple majority. If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree. Backers say the Legislature isn’t an equal branch of government without that power. Opponents fear it could lead to a full-time Legislature.

BISON RESTORATION

Governor drops bison plan, says he’s protecting ranchers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says the state has cancelled a plan that would have allowed wild bison to be restored into more areas. The Republican announced Tuesday that the state had settled a lawsuit brought last year following the adoption of the bison plan under his Democratic predecessor, Steve Bullock. Gianforte said he was acting to protect ranchers and farmers. The idea of restoring bison to more areas of Montana had been met with enthusiasm by wildlife advocates, who have long pushed for the animals to be treated by the state as free-roaming wildlife. Bison in sufficient numbers could compete with livestock for forage on public grazing lands.