Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICER TRIAL-REACTION

Guilty verdicts in Floyd’s death bring joy — and wariness

Many Americans reacted with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd. Cheers erupted from Floyd’s family members as the judge read the verdict Tuesday, and a vigil at the site of Floyd’s death last May gave way to celebration. The joy and relief stood in stark contrast to the anger and sometimes violent protests that engulfed the country following Floyd’s death. But the elation was tinged with wariness and worry that while justice was delivered for one Black person on this day, it would not be enough by itself.

AP-US—OBIT-OREGON-CONGRESSWOMAN

Former Oregon U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Furse dies at age 84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Elizabeth Furse, who represented northwestern Oregon in Congress for three terms in the 1990s, has died. Her husband John Platt says she suffered from complications after she fell. Furse was 84 and died on Sunday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Furse championed Native American rights and helped five Oregon tribes regain federal recognition. She also worked to advance the rights of women, children and farm workers and advocated for peace and nuclear disarmament. The Democrat was elected in 1992 to the U.S. House representing Oregon’s 1st District without ever having held elected office. She was later the founding director of Portland State University’s Institute for Tribal Government.

OREGON-LEGISLATURE-CORONAVIRUS

Oregon House sessions canceled because of COVID-19 case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon House of Representatives canceled all floor sessions for the rest of the week on Tuesday after someone at the Capitol was diagnosed with COVID-19 and may have exposed people in the chamber. House Speaker Tina Kotek formally made the announcement at the rostrum to the mostly empty House, opening Tuesday’s session and then adjourning it 30 seconds later with a bang of the gavel. It was the third time a potential COVID-19 exposure has impacted House floor sessions.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

State of emergency in Portland following Chauvin verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency in the city to address potential protests following the verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. In addition, Wheeler said Tuesday that State Police and the National Guard are on standby and will be called in if necessary. Under the state of the emergency order, the mayor is allowed to implement a curfew, close streets or buildings. The 24-hour order can be extended, if Wheeler deems it to be necessary. Late Tuesday afternoon a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

CREAMERY FIRE

Fire, ammonia release at creamery prompts evacuations

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A fire and related ammonia in the air at the Organic Valley Creamery in McMinnville has prompted an evacuation order for everyone within a half mile of the business. KATU-TV reports McMinnville Police announced the evacuation at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday because of ‘anhydrous ammonia’ being released as the fire burns. Police said people under evacuation should go to West Wortman Park. No injuries have been reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with a pungent, suffocating odor.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-OPEN CARRY BAN

WA Legislature OKs open carry ban at Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The measure prohibits people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

LAWMAKER-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Oregon lawmaker accuses state Rep. of sexual harassment

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker says she was subjected to sexual harassment and pressured to take part in a “quid-pro-quo” arrangement by state Democratic Rep. Brad Witt of Clatskanie. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson of Prineville outlined the allegations Monday in a letter to Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek. Breese Iverson has asked that Kotek remove Witt from the three legislative committees she and he both serve on. Kotek’s office said Tuesday the speaker was setting up a meeting with the state’s legislative equity officer, who fields harassment complaints, about options. Witt has said he believes “101% that it will be found that there was no ill intent on his part whatsoever.

ACLU-ARREST LAWSUIT

ACLU files civil rights lawsuit against police over arrest

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is suing the city of Ashland, Oregon, for $2 million over the arrest of a Latino man who was handcuffed to the floor of a jail cell. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ACLU filed the lawsuit in Jackson County Circuit Court on behalf of Juan A. Sancho Friday. It says Ashland police violated Sancho’s civil rights by arresting him without probable cause. The lawsuit additionally alleges that Chief Tighe O’Meara failed to train his officers on de-escalation strategies and on how bias plays out in encounters with people of color. O’Meara declined to comment Monday on Sancho’s claims, citing the pending litigation.