Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REFINERY-EMISSIONS VIOLATIONS

Officials give notice to Shell refinery on emissions release

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — The Northwest Clean Air Agency has issued a violation notice against the Shell Puget Sound Refinery for the release of emissions in August and September. The refinery may face a penalty because of the incidents. They impacted the surrounding community including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The notice said two flaring events exceeded allowable, visible emissions for more than 5 minutes. The first was on Aug. 19, and the second on Sept. 29. The agency received 12 complaints and verified the presence of odors following the September incident. The refinery has until April 28 to respond. The agency will then decide whether to impose a penalty.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Legislature approves duty to intervene police reform bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using, or attempting to use, excessive force. The bill, which was prompted by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests last year, now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Under the bill, officers would have to intervene to stop excessive force if they see it being used, or attempted to be used, by another officer and they’re in a position to do so. It would also require police to report wrongdoing by another officer to that officer’s supervisor, including criminal acts or violations of professional standards, and it would forbid retaliation against police who intervene or report wrongdoing.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-OPEN CARRY BAN

WA Legislature OKs open carry ban at Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The measure prohibits people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

AUBURN-HOMELESS ORDINANCE

Auburn OKs trespass citations for homeless who refuse help

City Councilmembers in Auburn, Washington, have adopted an ordinance that would allow police to issue criminal trespass citations and impose fines on homeless people who repeatedly refuse offers of shelter or services. KOMO reports the measure was approved by a 4-3 Monday vote as some council members insisted that threats of incarceration would not help those experiencing homelessness. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus said the intent of the ordinance was not to jail offenders or saddle them with fines they cannot pay but to give them the impetus to find lodging.

CATTLE DEATHS-MUTILATION

Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Cattle in central Oregon are again showing up dead under strange circumstances. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Tuesday that over the past three months, seven animals have been found mutilated on ranch land. The cases in Crook County call to mind similar mutilated cattle in 2019 in Harney County, as well as cases in Wasco, Umatilla, Wheeler and Lake counties in recent years. The sheriffs from several of those counties are trying to coordinate and share information. In most cases, the dead animal’s sex organs, tongue or eyes are cut away cleanly and there is no blood at the scene.

NUCLEAR PLANT-COLLAPSE RISK

Nuclear waste structures in Washington state are stabilized

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has confirmed that two underground structures at the decommissioned Hanford nuclear reservation in Washington state have been stabilized after they were deemed at risk of collapsing and spreading radioactive contamination into the air. Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that a federal study in 2020 found that three underground structures where plutonium-contaminated liquids were stored posed a high risk of collapse and contamination. Central Plateau Cleanup Co. President Scott Sax told employees that the structures were filled with concrete-like grout to prevent them from collapsing. The work was done by White Shield Inc. of Pasco under a contract originally valued at about $4 million.

HATE CRIME CHARGE

Neighbor charged with hate crime after family threatened

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Port Orchard woman has been charged with a hate crime after she allegedly harassed her neighbors and threatened to “kill everyone.” The News Tribune reports Kitsap County Superior Court documents say Cassandra Jameson yelled at her neighbors Friday while they were setting up for a baby shower in their apartment complex parking lot. Court documents say the victims were Black and Pacific Islander, but Jameson yelled that “they needed to go ‘back over the fence.’” Documents say she also accused the family of being the “cause of the flu.” Documents say she also threatened “at least four times” to shoot the family. It wasn’t immediately known if Jameson has a lawyer.

SCHOOL BOARD RECALL

Judge dismisses petition to recall Seattle School Board

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has dismissed a petition to recall the Seattle School Board. A group of parents had accused the board of failing to adequately plan for students’ return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Mafé Rajul heard from the petitioners on Friday and dismissed the petition Monday. Rajul said she was sympathetic with the parents’ concerns but said the board did not make its decisions in an arbitrary or unreasonable manner. The plaintiffs had also accused the board of failed oversight resulting in reduced outdoor play space; lack of protection of student data and privacy during remote learning.

POLICE LIEUTENANT RETIRES-DISCIPLINE

Seattle police lieutenant retires rather than face firing

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police lieutenant has retired rather than face possibly being fired after an internal investigation found she directed a city contractor to remove trash from her home then lied about it. The findings released by the Office of Police Accountability on Friday determined that former Lt. Sina Ebinger was dishonest, used her position as a police officer for personal gain and acted unprofessionally. A Seattle Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Ebinger no longer works for the department. A request for comment made by the Seattle Times to a cell phone registered to Ebinger was not returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS OPEN

All Washington students can be learning in-person Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning and want to will do so on Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19. Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday. Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.