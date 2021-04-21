Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:40 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two people Tuesday night in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a large group of people marched through the streets and smashed windows of businesses, including different Starbucks locations. Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday extended his state of emergency declaration for another 24 hours. SENT: 180 words.

PORTLAND EVICTION MEDIATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has approved funding for a pilot program to divert a small number of tenants and landlords from going to court over eviction filings. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — State officials say despite a fourth surge and rising numbers of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will ease restrictions by allowing “indoor full-contact sports” to restart by the end of the week. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS

FBN–TJ WARD RETIRES

T.J. Ward, the walk-on at Oregon who became a key part of Denver’s famed “No Fly Zone” secondary that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, officially announced his retirement on Wednesday. By Arne Stapleton. SENT: 620 words.

IN BRIEF

CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CHARGES: Man faces federal child sexual exploitation charges.

TEXTILE FACTORY FIRE ARSON: Officials: Fire at Portland textile manufacturer was arson

SPU NO CONFIDENCE VOTE: Faculty vote slams Christian university’s hiring policy.

