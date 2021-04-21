WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)Hit 5
09-21-33-35-40
(nine, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000Keno
03-06-07-08-12-17-19-28-31-33-38-47-51-54-56-60-61-67-68-78
(three, six, seven, eight, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-eight)Lotto
08-10-17-27-32-42
(eight, ten, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 millionMatch 4
02-09-16-20
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $277 millionPowerball
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
