Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 21.

Wednesday, Apr. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting (virtual)

Remote Meeting.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 21 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses need for 'quality, affordable childcare' (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a video press call with Washington state child care providers and a working parent to highlight the depth of the child care crisis in Washington state and preview her Child Care for Working Families Act

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 21 9:30 AM King County Council votes on banning facial recognition (virtual) – King County Council Committee of the Whole virtual meeting, to vote on a proposal that would ban government use of facial recognition software

watch/listen live on KCTV

Wednesday, Apr. 21 12:15 PM BPC discussion on 'Modernizing Congress' with bipartisan Reps. Derek Kilmer and William Timmons (virtual) – 'Modernizing Congress: Progress and Prospects' Bipartisan Policy Center webinar, with House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress Chair Derek Kilmer and Vice Chair William Timmons discussing the committee's successes in the 116th Congress and potential areas where the committee will focus its attention in the 117th.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 21 3:00 PM Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes action legislative bills

Location: Olympia, WA

Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, the bill action will not be open to the public. There will not be time for media Q & A. * The bill action can be viewed on TVW.

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Apr. 21 3:00 PM House Dems preview NO BAN Act and Access to Counsel Act – Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Judy Chu, Pramila Jayapal, Raul Ruiz, Andre Carson, Rashida Tlaib, and Don Beyer hold press conference ahead of House of Representatives passage of NO BAN Act and Access to Counsel Act

Location: HVC Studio A, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Mandatory TV Pool Cap DA 12 (Available Ray Return 4, 2072 RHOB). One editorial rep per outlet. Appropriate social distancing and face masks required.

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM House Dems discuss ending the filibuster – Democratic Reps. Sean Casten, Cori Bush, Jason Crow, and Pramila Jayapal discuss their letter 'urging' Senate Democrats to end the filibuster, via press conference

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Only credentialed press are allowed at the House Triangle

Thursday, Apr. 22 10:00 AM AEI discussion with Dem Rep. Adam Smith on the defense budget (virtual) – American Enterprise Institute hosts online discussion with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on priorities for the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget

Thursday, Apr. 22 Impel NeuroPharma expected to announce final IPO pricing – Impel NeuroPharma expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the pharmaceutical company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

Friday, Apr. 23 Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the pharmaceutical company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

