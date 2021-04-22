BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:19 p.m.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE POLICE REFORM

SEATTLE — Mayors, county executives or even the governor would have to give their approval before police could use tear gas to quell riots under a compromise reached Thursday in the Washington Legislature. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

BOEING PLANES

More than 100 new Boeing 737 Max jetliners remain grounded by problems with an electrical issue in some components, and airlines are waiting for Boeing to come up with a plan for repairing the planes. By David Koenig. SENT: 300 words. With AP photo

VIRUS OUTBREAK

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among them appear to have tumbled as well, dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working. SENT: 900 words.

WOLF POPULATION 2020

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s gray wolf population grew in 2020 with 15 more wolves documented in the state, wildlife officials said. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS SMITH: Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith as backup to Russell Wilson

IN BRIEF

TWO SHOT HOMELESS CAMP: Police seek person who shot 2 in Seattle homeless camping area

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE RECYCLED CONTENT: Legislature approves bill upping recycled content in plastic

TEEN MURDER SUSPECT WESTERN: 1993 murder suspect sent to hospital, charges dismissed