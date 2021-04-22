Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — New research shows that renewable electricity can move Washington, Oregon and British Columbia off of fossil fuels, do so at an affordable price, and create jobs along the way. After decades of disinformation from fossil fuel producers and utilities, this may sound like a wishful vision. But building a cleaner and more equitable economy — and doing so in just a few decades to head off the worst effects of climate change — is backed by a growing body of regional and international studies. Innovation and mass production have made wind and solar power installations cheaper than most fossil-fueled power plants. The key to moving Cascadia’s economies away from fossil fuels is to make renewable electricity the region’s go-to “fuel.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the state’s highest daily case count since mid-January. The spike follows Oregon’s fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and increasing hospitalizations. According to the state health authority, last week there was a 27% increase in cases. The state’s positivity rate is 5.3%. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has warned businesses will be shut down again if hospitals become inundated with patients. On Tuesday, the governor announced that about 10 counties are moving into the ‘high risk’ category, which implements more COVID-19 restrictions, including decreased capacity in restaurants and gyms.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lewis & Clark College has announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all students this fall. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports according to a database maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education, it’s the first institution in Oregon to announce that requirement. In an email to students sent Wednesday, the private college in Portland said all students must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Oct. 15. That policy does not apply to programs that are fully online. Seattle University announced last week it will require students to prove they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials say despite a fourth surge and rising numbers of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will ease restrictions by allowing “indoor full-contact sports” to restart by the end of the week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority said the move is in recognition of “the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes,” although the loosened restrictions also apply to adults. Low-contact indoor sports already were permitted, but the new rules for the first time since last spring will allow Oregonians of all ages to engage in indoor basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and water polo, among other sports.