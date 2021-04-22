Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man charged in the abduction and killing of Bothell teenager Melissa Lee in the 90s has been indefinitely committed to the state psychiatric hospital by a Snohomish County judge. The Daily Herald reports first-degree murder charges against Alan Edward Dean were dismissed this week under the civil order but can be filed again if a judge finds him competent to stand trial. In the meantime, the former Boeing mechanic will be held at Western State Hospital. Dean was arrested in July 2020 after prosecutors say DNA he discarded on a cigarette matched DNA found at the crime scene.

UNDATED (AP) — New research shows that renewable electricity can move Washington, Oregon and British Columbia off of fossil fuels, do so at an affordable price, and create jobs along the way. After decades of disinformation from fossil fuel producers and utilities, this may sound like a wishful vision. But building a cleaner and more equitable economy — and doing so in just a few decades to head off the worst effects of climate change — is backed by a growing body of regional and international studies. Innovation and mass production have made wind and solar power installations cheaper than most fossil-fueled power plants. The key to moving Cascadia’s economies away from fossil fuels is to make renewable electricity the region’s go-to “fuel.”

SEATTLE (AP) — A measure described as the teeth of the Washington state Legislature’s ambitious police accountability agenda is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. The Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that makes it easier to decertify police for bad acts, a day after an ex-Minneapolis officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd. The bill requires departments to conduct broader background checks for officers before hiring them — including checking with previous departments for any discipline history or misconduct investigations. It also expands civilian representation on the Criminal Justice Training Commission and requires the commission to maintain a publicly searchable database of officers, what agency they work for, what conduct has been investigated and the disposition.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks and bonds, but its future in the Senate is unclear following changes Democrats made in a House committee. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry would be exempt. The measure would take effect Jan. 1 and is expected to bring in about $450 million a year. Opponents have argued that it’s a tax on income that is illegal in the state, and the debate is certain to end up in court if it becomes law.