Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 25 points and made three key free throws down the stretch to give the Denver Nuggets a 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, all in the opening quarter, for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight. Damian Lillard scored 22 point for Portland, which has struggled against Western Conference teams that sit higher in the standings. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight.

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Aldon Smith has surrendered to authorities in Louisiana after an arrest warrant had been issued for the Seattle Seahawks defensive end. The St. Bernard Parish sheriff’s department says Smith was booked on a second degree battery charge. Officials say Smith was released on bond. The sheriff’s office issued the warrant following an incident last weekend. Deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette and detectives identified Smith as the suspect.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui will miss the next six to 10 months after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice. Washington coach Jimmy Lake says the Huskies are not yet ruling Tupuola-Fetui out for the entire 2021 season. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week. Tupuola-Fetui was a revelation in his first season as a starter for the Huskies despite playing just three games last fall. He had seven sacks and 13 tackles. He also forced and recovered one fumble.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lindsey Horan and Simone Charley scored and the Portland Thorns wrapped up a spot in the preseason Challenge Cup final with a 2-0 victory over OL Reign on Wednesday night. The Thorns have won their first three Challenge Cup matches to secure the top spot in the tournament’s West Division standings. The final is set for May 8.