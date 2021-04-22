AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 22 1:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little participates in State Board of Education press conference (virtual) – Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in State Board of Education (SBE) press conference on public higher education in Idaho, featuring SBE President Debbie Critchfield and Secretary Kurt Liebich

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

The press conference will be carried via livestream at: https://www.idahoptv.org/idahoinsession/ * Media requiring access should send RVSP to Mike Keckler.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 22 – Friday, Apr. 23 FBI Virtual Teen Symposium – FBI Virtual Teen Symposium, for interested high school juniors and senior in Utah, Idaho and Montana, providing an opportunity for them to get a behind-the-scenes look at the the bureau through presentations and demonstrations

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: Sandra Yi Barker, FBI Salt Lake City Division, Sandra.Barker@ic.fbi.gov, 1 801 579 6400, https://twitter.com/FBISaltLakeCity

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 23 – Saturday, Apr. 24 Nampa Mayor Kling attends Intensive Healing Therapy Treasure Valley program opening – Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, alongside representatives from Republican Sen. Mike Crapo’s office, Boise area health care leaders, veterans and first responders, attend opening of Intensive Healing Therapy (IHT) Treasure Valley program ‘to help people coping with PTSD, the stress of COVID-19 and other trauma’

Location: Back 40 Ranch, 8899 S Black Cat Rd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.cityofnampa.us

Contacts: Danielle Dascalos, ComCast Public Relations, ddascalos@comcast.net, 1 720 837 3845

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977