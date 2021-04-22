Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-WOLF-KILLING-IDAHO

Idaho Senate OKs bill to kill up to 90% of wolves in state

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors to kill up to 90% of the wolves roaming Idaho. The agriculture industry-backed bill approved Wednesday includes additional changes intended to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves. About 500 wolves have been killed in Idaho in each of the past two years.

FETAL HEARTBEAT-ABORTION BAN

Idaho ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban bill heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation outlawing nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected is heading to Republican Gov. Brad Little. The Republican-dominated Senate voted 25-7 on Wednesday to approve the measure that makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison. It would also allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency. Opponents of the bill say the exceptions are so vague or difficult to meet that they would often prevent abortions in those situations.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

House overrides Idaho governor’s veto on emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated House has overridden GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers voted 48-19 on Wednesday to attain the two-thirds threshold needed to override the veto and send the measure to the Senate. Its fate in the Senate is uncertain as lawmakers there on Monday opted not to override a veto of similar legislation to curb a governor’s emergency powers. Supporters of the measures say the governor has too much power during emergencies. Opponents say the Legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis.

POWERBALL-IDAHO

Lucky break: Idaho Powerball lives as global growth stalls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerball will continue in Idaho for at least another year despite an attempt by lawmakers to end the game in August over fears of foreign participation. Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson told a House committee on Wednesday that negotiations to add Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022 to Powerball had broken down and won’t happen until at least next year. That means Powerball in Idaho will continue past what had been expected to be an August end date. Idaho lawmakers in March decided to withdraw Idaho from Powerball out of concern foreign leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes they oppose, like gun control.

AP-US-BEAR-MAULING

Grizzly victim knew risks of living with bears, friends say

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Grizzly bears are part of life in the gateway communities around Yellowstone National Park and friends say a backcountry guide killed by a bear knew the risks that come with living and working among the fear-inspiring carnivores. Charles “Carl” Mock was killed after being mauled by a 400-plus pound grizzly while fishing alone last week at a favorite spot on Montana’s Madison River. Encounters with grizzlies are frequent but attacks rare, and friends say Mock accepted the risk as a trade-off for his outdoor lifestyle. A memorial for the 40-year-old is scheduled for Saturday in West Yellowstone.

THREE MISSING KIDS-CHARGES

Idaho woman charged after girl’s body found in trash bag

EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a grandmother has been charged after an Idaho girl’s body was found in a trash bag. Court documents made public on Monday say the body of a missing child from Emmett was discovered last week inside a trash bag in a car parked outside her own home. The dead girl is believed to be 8-year-old Taryn Summers, who was reported missing April 12. Investigators have not officially identified the body but the Gem County sheriff’s office has said the body is believed to be that child. Prosecutors say the child’s 54-year-old grandmother, Connie Ann Smith, was charged with felony failure to notify of a death and destruction of evidence.