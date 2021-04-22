Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY

Studies: Renewable electricity can slash Cascadia pollution

New research shows that renewable electricity can move Washington, Oregon and British Columbia off of fossil fuels, do so at an affordable price, and create jobs along the way. After decades of disinformation from fossil fuel producers and utilities, this may sound like a wishful vision. But building a cleaner and more equitable economy — and doing so in just a few decades to head off the worst effects of climate change — is backed by a growing body of regional and international studies. Innovation and mass production have made wind and solar power installations cheaper than most fossil-fueled power plants. The key to moving Cascadia’s economies away from fossil fuels is to make renewable electricity the region’s go-to “fuel.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports highest daily COVID-19 case total in 3 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the state’s highest daily case count since mid-January. The spike follows Oregon’s fourth consecutive week of surging daily cases and increasing hospitalizations. According to the state health authority, last week there was a 27% increase in cases. The state’s positivity rate is 5.3%. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has warned businesses will be shut down again if hospitals become inundated with patients. On Tuesday, the governor announced that about 10 counties are moving into the ‘high risk’ category, which implements more COVID-19 restrictions, including decreased capacity in restaurants and gyms.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE VACCINES

Lewis & Clark College to require COVID student vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lewis & Clark College has announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all students this fall. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports according to a database maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education, it’s the first institution in Oregon to announce that requirement. In an email to students sent Wednesday, the private college in Portland said all students must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Oct. 15. That policy does not apply to programs that are fully online. Seattle University announced last week it will require students to prove they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon to allow indoor, full-contact sports despite surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials say despite a fourth surge and rising numbers of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will ease restrictions by allowing “indoor full-contact sports” to restart by the end of the week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority said the move is in recognition of “the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes,” although the loosened restrictions also apply to adults. Low-contact indoor sports already were permitted, but the new rules for the first time since last spring will allow Oregonians of all ages to engage in indoor basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and water polo, among other sports.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

2 arrested in Portland protests, mayor extends emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested two people Tuesday night in downtown Portland, Oregon, after a large group of people marched through the streets and smashed windows of businesses, including different Starbucks locations. The city has seen repeated protests and vandalism since George Floyd’s death last May. Earlier Tuesday Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency for the verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. On Wednesday Wheeler extended a state of emergency in the city for another 24 hours. KOIN reports people began gathering around 7 p.m. Tuesday to “celebrate George’s life” outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND-EVICTION MEDIATION

Portland renter mediation in effort to avert evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has approved funding for a pilot program to divert a small number of tenants and landlords from going to court over eviction filings. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the council’s money, approved Wednesday, will pay for a mediator and, in some cases, provide rent assistance. The Council unanimously approved a $150,000 contract to Portland-based nonprofit Resolutions Northwest to provide free mediation services for landlords and tenants locked in disputes that might traditionally lead to eviction filings. The vote comes a few months before an anticipated flood of evictions this summer, when the state’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expires.

CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CHARGES

Man faces federal child sexual exploitation charges

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A North Bend, Oregon, man is accused of sexually exploiting a child and prosecutors are concerned there could be other victims. KTVL reports a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a three-count indictment in April, charging 47-year-old Shannon Weatherbee with sexual exploitation of children. The indictment says starting in 2017, Weatherbee coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images which were transmitted online. Authorities say He was arrested last week while investigators executed a search warrant at his house. Weatherbee pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and has been ordered detained with a jury trial set for June.

SPU-NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

Faculty vote slams Christian university’s hiring policy

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Pacific University faculty members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the leadership of the school’s Board of Trustees after it announced it would retain a hiring policy that discriminates based on sexual orientation. The Seattle Times reports that many at the private Christian school have voiced concerns about the policy for years. Students say some were particularly upset in January, when adjunct nursing professor Jéaux Rinedahl sued the university, saying it didn’t hire him for a full-time position because he’s gay. The Board declined to comment on the faculty vote.