Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Studies: Renewable electricity can slash Cascadia pollution

New research shows that renewable electricity can move Washington, Oregon and British Columbia off of fossil fuels, do so at an affordable price, and create jobs along the way. After decades of disinformation from fossil fuel producers and utilities, this may sound like a wishful vision. But building a cleaner and more equitable economy — and doing so in just a few decades to head off the worst effects of climate change — is backed by a growing body of regional and international studies. Innovation and mass production have made wind and solar power installations cheaper than most fossil-fueled power plants. The key to moving Cascadia’s economies away from fossil fuels is to make renewable electricity the region’s go-to “fuel.”

Legislature OK’s bill easing decertification of police

SEATTLE (AP) — A measure described as the teeth of the Washington state Legislature’s ambitious police accountability agenda is headed to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. The Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that makes it easier to decertify police for bad acts, a day after an ex-Minneapolis officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd. The bill requires departments to conduct broader background checks for officers before hiring them — including checking with previous departments for any discipline history or misconduct investigations. It also expands civilian representation on the Criminal Justice Training Commission and requires the commission to maintain a publicly searchable database of officers, what agency they work for, what conduct has been investigated and the disposition.

Washington House approves new tax on capital gains

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks and bonds, but its future in the Senate is unclear following changes Democrats made in a House committee. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry would be exempt. The measure would take effect Jan. 1 and is expected to bring in about $450 million a year. Opponents have argued that it’s a tax on income that is illegal in the state, and the debate is certain to end up in court if it becomes law.

Justices stand by ruling striking down drug possession law

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court is standing by its decision striking down the state’s drug possession law, as lawmakers rush to address it. The court on Tuesday rejected a request from the state to reconsider its February ruling, in which a 5-4 majority said the law was unconstitutional because it did not require prosecutors to prove that a defendant knowingly or intentionally possessed drugs. The ruling left Washington without a prohibition on possession of small amounts of controlled substances. Lawmakers have been struggling with how to respond. Some want to re-criminalize drug possession, while others hope to use the ruling to adopt an approach that emphasizes treatment, not incarceration.

Vaccine demand down in parts of Washington state, cases rise

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is upping its COVID-19 vaccine ambitions as cases increase, worrying variants spread and vaccine demand softens in some areas. The Seattle Times reports that state Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday that state’s new goal is 90,000 vaccines daily if the federal government can provide them. Earlier this year, the goal was 45,000 shots daily. Shah also says the state is hearing some concerns about the willingness of Washington residents to seek vaccines, with many scheduled appointments going unfilled. Everyone over age 16 is now eligible for vaccination and a third of the state’s residents have received at least one dose.

Police: Man fatally shot intervening in domestic dispute

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state say a Kent man called 911 in March to report his roommate had been shot in the chest after trying to intervene in a domestic disturbance he heard in a neighbor’s apartment. The Seattle Times reported that court records show King County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Darian Downing last week with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Marcus Golden. Court records say Downing, who was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, was out on bail in an unrelated domestic-violence robbery and assault case. Downing’s attorneys, Ramona Brandes and Matthew Heintz, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Faculty vote slams Christian university’s hiring policy

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Pacific University faculty members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the leadership of the school’s Board of Trustees after it announced it would retain a hiring policy that discriminates based on sexual orientation. The Seattle Times reports that many at the private Christian school have voiced concerns about the policy for years. Students say some were particularly upset in January, when adjunct nursing professor Jéaux Rinedahl sued the university, saying it didn’t hire him for a full-time position because he’s gay. The Board declined to comment on the faculty vote.

Lewis & Clark College to require COVID student vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lewis & Clark College has announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all students this fall. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports according to a database maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education, it’s the first institution in Oregon to announce that requirement. In an email to students sent Wednesday, the private college in Portland said all students must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Oct. 15. That policy does not apply to programs that are fully online. Seattle University announced last week it will require students to prove they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials give notice to Shell refinery on emissions release

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — The Northwest Clean Air Agency has issued a violation notice against the Shell Puget Sound Refinery for the release of emissions in August and September. The refinery may face a penalty because of the incidents. They impacted the surrounding community including the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The notice said two flaring events exceeded allowable, visible emissions for more than 5 minutes. The first was on Aug. 19, and the second on Sept. 29. The agency received 12 complaints and verified the presence of odors following the September incident. The refinery has until April 28 to respond. The agency will then decide whether to impose a penalty.

Oregon to allow indoor, full-contact sports despite surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials say despite a fourth surge and rising numbers of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will ease restrictions by allowing “indoor full-contact sports” to restart by the end of the week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority said the move is in recognition of “the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes,” although the loosened restrictions also apply to adults. Low-contact indoor sports already were permitted, but the new rules for the first time since last spring will allow Oregonians of all ages to engage in indoor basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and water polo, among other sports.