Oregon Daybook

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM Sun+Earth Certified panel discussion on cannabis and climate change (virtual) – Sun+Earth Certified marks Earth Day with a virtual panel discussion on how regenerative organic agriculture practices help sequester carbon in soil, protect water and land ecosystems and the huge carbon footprint and excessive energy consumption of indoor cannabis growing operations. Speakers include Sun+Earth Executive Director Andrew Black, Moon Made Farms founder Tina Gordon, and High Water Farm founder Chrystal Ortiz

Contacts: Kris Hermes, We Are Movement Media, kris@wearemovementmedia.com

Members of the media are also welcome to RSVP directly to: kris@wearemovementmedia.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:15 AM Dems Sen. Jeff Merkley discusses re-introduction of End Price Gouging for Medications Act – Democrats Sen. Jeff Merkley discusses the re-introduction of his End Price Gouging for Medications Act, a bill that would ‘ensure Americans do not pay more for prescription drugs than people do in other developed countries’, via press call

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

RSVP to Sara Hottman * Because of the high interest nationally, the call will be open to both Oregon and national media, but ‘Oregon media get first dibs on questions’

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:30 AM Multnomah County Chair Kafoury releases ‘once in a generation’ budget (virtual) – Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury launches ‘once in a generation’ budget’, with new investments driven by the American Rescue Plan and ‘historic’ ballot measures, at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Julie Sullivan-Springhetti, Multnomah County Communications , julie.sullivan-springhetti@multco.us, 1 503 709 9858

on the Multnomah County Board YouTube channel. Or, follow this link to view the meeting agenda or listen on your phone, dial: +1-415-655-0001 and enter access code 145 565 6745.

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977