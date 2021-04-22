Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE INVESTIGATION OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials said Thursday that federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a rare blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 250 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS FEDERAL AGENTS REPORT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of militarized federal agents who were deployed to Portland, Oregon, last summer to quell racial justice protests didn’t have the proper training or equipment to deal with riots and there was no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were eventually ordered to stand down by the city, a federal investigative report has found. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

LAWMAKER SEXUAL HARASSMENT

BEND, Ore. — A Republican state lawmaker who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, said he responded inappropriately when she asked him to support a bill. SENT: 290 words.

WOLF POPULATION 2020

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s gray wolf population grew in 2020 with 15 more wolves documented in the state, wildlife officials said. SENT: 370 words.

MURDER-TEEN ARRESTED: Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man at convenience store.

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASH: Sheriff: Multiple fatalities in crash on Oregon coast

BURNING CAR BODY: Body found in burning car, police seek tips.

MURDER BY ABUSE CONVICTION: Jury finds man guilty of murder by abuse in relative’s death.

