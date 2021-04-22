AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 22.

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM House Dems discuss ending the filibuster – Democratic Reps. Sean Casten, Cori Bush, Jason Crow, and Pramila Jayapal discuss their letter ‘urging’ Senate Democrats to end the filibuster, via press conference

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://casten.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCasten

Contacts: Emilia Rowland, Emilia.Rowland@Mail.house.gov, 1 202 400 1995

RSVP: Press should RSVP to: Emilia.Rowland@mail.house.gov with Rep. Casten* *Only credentialed press are allowed at the House Triangle

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:30 AM Washington Governor Jay Inslee tours ECOS manufacturing facility and chemistry lab for Earth Day

Location: Earth Friendly Products, 8735 Commerce Pl Dr NE # A, Lacey, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool coverage will be handled by KING 5 and The Olympian (photos). Other media interested in acquiring coverage of the events should contact these outlets directly.

Thursday, Apr. 22 9:30 AM King County Council committee votes on Strategic Climate Action Plan (virtual) – King County Council Mobility and Environment Committee virtual meeting, to vote on Strategic Climate Action Plan

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

Thursday, Apr. 22 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine launches 3 Million Trees initiative – King County Executive Dow Constantine leads an Earth Day kickoff for 3 Million Trees, an initiative that ‘will increase urban tree canopy, accelerate protection of forestland that is absorbing carbon now, and prepare forests for climate impacts’

Location: 10204 9th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Alex Fryer, King County Government, alex.fryer@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 7966

Thursday, Apr. 22 10:00 AM AEI discussion with Dem Rep. Adam Smith on the defense budget (virtual) – American Enterprise Institute hosts online discussion with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on priorities for the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #ChairmanSmithatAEI

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

Thursday, Apr. 22 Impel NeuroPharma expected to announce final IPO pricing – Impel NeuroPharma expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the pharmaceutical company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

Weblinks: https://impelnp.com/, https://twitter.com/ImpelNP

Contacts: Melyssa Weible, Elixir Health Public Relations, mweible@elixirhealthpr.com, 1 201 723 5805

Friday, Apr. 23 Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the pharmaceutical company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $14 – $16

Weblinks: https://impelnp.com/, https://twitter.com/ImpelNP

Contacts: Melyssa Weible, Elixir Health Public Relations, mweible@elixirhealthpr.com, 1 201 723 5805

Saturday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Community Military Appreciation Committee holds ninth annual Our Community Salutes ceremony

Location: Fort Vancouver Artillery Barracks, 600 Hatheway Rd, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://cmac11.com/, https://twitter.com/CMAC11Vancouver

Contacts: Samantha Whitley, Community Military Appreciation Committee, Samantha.Whitley@clark.wa.gov

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977