Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIRTH, Idaho. (AP) — A brush fire has prompted evacuations near the small town of Firth in eastern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the Lavaside Fire could be seen from Interstate 15 and was estimated at 500 acres. BLM said firefighters were aggressively engaging the fire to protect structures. The agency also urged people to refrain from spring burning activities. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at A. W. Johnson Elementary in Firth.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that could lead to killing up to 90% of the wolves in Idaho is speeding through the Statehouse. The bill introduced just two days earlier cleared a House panel on Thursday after already sailing through the Senate. The agriculture industry-backed bill allows the state to hire private contractors to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. It allows using night-vision equipment to kill wolves as well as hunting from snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, among other changes. Backers say there are too many wolves and they’re attacking cattle and sheep, costing ranchers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide has been nominated by President Joe Biden to oversee roughly a quarter-billion acres of federally owned land in Western states. It’s the latest in a string of political appointments raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves. Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Montana, to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management. The bureau has jurisdiction over vast reserves of oil, gas and coal and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate warming emissions from fossil fuels by at least half by 2030.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. The House voted 57-12 on Thursday to approve the bill that also prohibits teachers from forcing students onto belief systems that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. The legislation comes amid a national reckoning of how race and racism influences politics, culture and the law. GOP lawmakers are concerned federal authorities could force belief systems involving those topics on Idaho students through school curricula.