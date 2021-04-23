Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating. The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting. Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report by the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security finds that federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, last summer to quell racial justice protests didn’t have the proper training and equipment and had no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were ordered to stand down by the city. The report says 755 federal DHS agents policed protests in Portland following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two months into their deployment, the cost reached $12.3 million. The report also found the militarized agents did not wear consistent uniforms.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by Rep. Brad Witt said he responded inappropriately when she asked him to support a bill. Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson of Prineville told the Central Oregon Daily News she asked for a yes vote and Witt, a Democrat, asked her out for a beer or dinner and other responses that were “unacceptable.’ Breese’s comments to the news outlet provided more detail about the exchange she says prompted her to file a complaint with the Legislative Equity Office. Witt has said he believes “101% that it will be found that there was no ill intent on my part whatsoever.”

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide has been nominated by President Joe Biden to oversee roughly a quarter-billion acres of federally owned land in Western states. It’s the latest in a string of political appointments raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves. Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Montana, to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management. The bureau has jurisdiction over vast reserves of oil, gas and coal and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate warming emissions from fossil fuels by at least half by 2030.