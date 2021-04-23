Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal who was placed on leave amid an investigation was reinstated only to be placed on leave again. The Columbian reports Evergreen Public Schools on Thursday placed Mountain View High Principal Matt Johnson on paid leave for sending an email to staff saying the complaints in the investigation were not supported with credible evidence. The district’s senior director of secondary education Bill Oman said that statement was inaccurate because the investigation did identify some concerns that need to be addressed. The district first placed Johnson on leave March 16 pending an independent investigation of staff complaints. Officials say Johnson will be on leave now to “investigate the impact” of his email.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state has entered its fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports Inslee made the remark in a news conference Thursday while joined by Pierce County and Spokane health care officials. Inslee pointed to data showing rising cases, hospitalizations and the spread of virus variants. The increases come as state officials race to get more people vaccinated and as demand for vaccines has lessened in some parts of the state. Inslee called the situation “simply too dangerous to persist,” and urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep their distance.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has refused to concur with changes the House made to a measure to create a new tax on capital gains. Now lawmakers from each chamber will start negotiations to see if they can reach a deal before the legislative session ends Sunday. Part of the changes that the Senate rejected was language added by a House committee that says the tax is necessary “for the support of state government and its existing public institutions” _ which essentially blocks a voter referendum at the ballot. The version that narrowly passed the Democratic-led Senate last month included an amendment that removed an emergency clause on the bill, which also would have prevented a referendum.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mayors, county executives or even the governor would have to give their approval before police could use tear gas to quell riots under a compromise reached in the Washington Legislature. A conference committee of the House and Senate met Thursday to reconcile versions of a police tactics bill already approved by each chamber. The Senate version would have barred the use of tear gas at public riots. The House version would have allowed it with certain restrictions to address threats of serious harm. The compromise allows it to be used at riots, but only with the prior approval of the highest elected official in the jurisdiction.