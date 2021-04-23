Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning moments after Sam Haggerty’s go-ahead double, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-3 despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night. Haggerty made it 4-3 with his double off Darwinzon Hernandez, Seattle’s first hit since Ty France’s tying, two-run double against Nick Pivetta with two outs in the fifth that snapped the right-hander’s no-hit bid. Haniger, who walked twice, came up later in the 10th and belted a shot out to right-center for his fifth homer of the season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle to stay in the role he has held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks. Smith has appeared in just one game for Seattle. He completed four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the Jets. Smith was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2013 and started 29 of 30 games during his first two seasons in the league.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It will be Texas against Kentucky in the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match Saturday. Texas used a powerful all-around performance to post a surprising three-set sweep of top-seeded and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the semifinals. The Wildcats advanced to their first final with a four-set win over Washington. The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the final and first since 2016. They won national titles in 1988 and 2012.

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (AP) — The stakes were clear when the two dozen police officers gathered for a four-day workshop that came into being with an ambitious and increasingly urgent mission: To change the face of police work in America. The class took place the same week as jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who was convicted in the death of George Floyd. No one attending the conference would deny that policing failed the day Floyd died. They came to the classes with the idea that judo, the Olympic martial art with a deep global history but shallow roots in the United States, might be able to help fix it.