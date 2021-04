AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Apr. 23.

Friday, Apr. 23 – Saturday, Apr. 24 Nampa Mayor Kling attends Intensive Healing Therapy Treasure Valley program opening – Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, alongside representatives from Republican Sen. Mike Crapo’s office, Boise area health care leaders, veterans and first responders, attend opening of Intensive Healing Therapy (IHT) Treasure Valley program ‘to help people coping with PTSD, the stress of COVID-19 and other trauma’

Location: Back 40 Ranch, 8899 S Black Cat Rd, Nampa, ID

Weblinks: http://www.cityofnampa.us

Contacts: Danielle Dascalos, ComCast Public Relations, ddascalos@comcast.net, 1 720 837 3845

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977